Giovanni Reyna: his video in slow motion humiliating El Tri

The United States National Team visited this Thursday Mexico at Aztec stadiumgiving a great game that it was worth them to take a point in the World Cup qualifiers, same as for many fell shortsince well they were able to come out with the three points If it wasn’t for the great performance of William Ochoa.

The American selective stood with temper and personality at Aztec to match Mexicoand for proof, a great play that continues to be talked about and in which the player of the Borussia Dortmund: Giovanni Reyna.

It turns out that the footballer, who came on as a substitute at minute 60′, came in to revolutionize his team, since his speed and imbalance was worth to ‘humiliate’ the Tri playerssince he made a great individual play in which left scattered six Mexican players!

This move was worth so that the United States team made a special video for Giovanni Reynawhich was shared on their social networks and where you can see the Borussia Dortmund player in slow motion while is scattering players on the Azteca field What Hector Herrera (twice), John Vasquez, Charlie Rodriguez, Edson Alvarez and Jorge Sanchez. The clip included is musicalized with “the hymn to joy” of Ludwig van Beethoven.

Who is Giovanni Reyna?

The footballer of Borussia Dortmund He is 19 years old and plays as a midfielder, club with which he signed since he was 16 years old and with whom he has been completing his training period, since he reached the lower ones. He is the son of Claudio Reynaa former soccer player and former US national team player, so he comes from a soccer cradle and knows perfectly what the football rivalry against Mexico is.