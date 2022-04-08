Giovannini, Pnrr extraordinary gym, ahead on safety – Economy

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 07 – “The PNRR challenge is not what we have to do but how we can do to do better things and, for this reason, the PNRR is an extraordinary training ground”. This was stated by the Minister of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, during the signing of the protocol for health and safety at work between FS and Inail. And it is precisely on the safety factor in the implementation of the investments envisaged in the recovery and resilience plan that Giovannini places emphasis. “The great PNRR revolution also irreversibly concerns how to build and manage the works” and “in this revolution one could not fail to pay particular attention to safety”, underlined Giovannini. “The question of how to minimize the risks is asked before submitting the final design,” he explained. “Businesses have understood that, due to their reputation, what is accounted for as costs are actually investments,” concluded the minister. (HANDLE).

