Giovinazzi: “60 GPs are a lot, but I hope to return” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

Among the winners at the traditional ceremony of the Golden Helmets of Autosprint, held yesterday in the headquarters of the Automobile Club of Milan, was also there Antonio Giovinazzi. The Italian driver has concluded his experience in Alfa Romeo Sauber with a retirement and for 2022 he is preparing to embrace the challenge of Formula E, having joined the DS Virgin team, having not found space on the F1 starting grid. The Apulian standard bearer has set himself the goal of finding a seat to return to the top category of motoring in a year. Interviewed on the sidelines of the event by journalists from Autosprint he said: “It was nice to see a lot of support from the fans, especially Italians. The regret is there, but in the end I think it’s more of a goodbye or at least, I want to think so because I don’t feel my Formula 1 career is over. Now for next year I will concentrate as much as possible on this new Formula E challenge, with few tests, indeed zero, before the inaugural race, only the simulator. I will focus on this commitment, with the desire to return to F1 in 2023 ″.

There was a joke about Raikkonen’s retirement, with whom he had formed a good bond: “I will definitely miss Kimi a lot, it’s been a fantastic three years. I’ve never wanted a better partner than him, I already knew him from Ferrari in 2017. It was a relationship that was born well right away, there was certainly a good relationship between us. It will be missed not only by me, but also by Formula 1 ″. Once the failure to reconfirm was made official, Giovinazzi published a photo of when he was a child, at the wheel of a red car: “That child has come a long way, when you are little the goal is to get to Formula 1, so I have achieved this, an important milestone. But we pilots every time we reach a goal, we always want more. I did 60 GPs, which is still a lot, but I hope to return. I am so proud of that child. It’s been a year with few retirements, having two problems in the last race is a shame for the team. The best memory is certainly Monza 2019, my first home GP, with a very positive result. There are many positive and negative moments, but it was a great adventure. One of my goals is to stay with one foot in F1, I have been part of the Ferrari family since 2017 and I would like to stay with them. I will definitely be there in the paddock. As a fan it will be a good year with the new regulation, I hope Ferrari can do a good job“, Concluded the 28-year-old originally from Martina Franca.