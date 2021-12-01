Giovinazzi: “Confused after the first tests in Formula E” – Formula E

The Formula 1 world championship is about to end with the last two races scheduled in Saudi Arabia – this weekend – and in Abu Dhabi; two appointments that will also be the last of Antonio Giovinazzi at the wheel of Alfa Romeo and in the Circus, with the Apulian driver who will then definitively complete his transfer to Formula E, where he will compete on the occasion of the championship 2021-2022. However, even before the GP scheduled in Jeddah, the 27-year-old from Martina Franca – who will turn 28 at the middle of the month – had the opportunity to make a first taste in conjunction with the pre-season tests in Valencia, where Giovinazzi was able to find the differences between the top car series and the series reserved for electric single-seaters.

At the end of his first match on the track with the new team Dragon-Penske, the Italian driver did not hide his feelings, also admitting a certain difficulty in adapting to the new car: “It’s a completely different category – commented after the first day of testing – I’ve already driven several cars, from GTs to LMP2s to Formula 1. But then I got behind the wheel of this car, and it all looks very different. I was quite confused, I still have a lot to learn. The main problem is braking: in F1 we ​​can delay it due to the greater aerodynamic load. Here, however, you cannot. As a result, I encountered some complications, but it is also true that when I drove the generation 1 cars in 2018 it was the same thing “.

In addition to this, Giovinazzi considered a further disadvantage abandonment of tests to go to Saudi Arabia, where he will have to compete in the penultimate round of the F1 world championship, and then remain in the Middle East with the final stage in the United Arab Emirates: “I’ve already lost a few laps – he analyzed – and it’s not ideal. But the situation is this, and I will have to concentrate on the simulator to be able to get used to this machine. It is clear that I will not be able to collect many kilometers before the inaugural race, but I will try to do my best between December and January at the headquarters, always on the simulator. I will still have to race in F1 for two weeks, but after Christmas I will fly directly to the factory to review all procedures. The Dragon-Penske – he concluded – he has lived through difficult seasons, but with several winners in Formula E you never know what will happen. I think it is something very different from F1, where you know you are going to participate in a race where they will win one between Mercedes and Red Bull ”.