Giovinazzi dedicates his helmet to Kimi: “He deserved it” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The first two sessions of free practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix officially kicked off not only the final appointment of the 2021 season, but also the ‘countdown’ towards the conclusion of the experience in Formula 1 of both drivers of theAlfa Romeo: while Antonio Giovinazzi will leave the Circus at the end of the weekend to land in Formula E, Kimi Raikkonen will permanently hang up his helmet, ending his career in the top racing series at 42 years of age.

Speaking of helmets, among the various initiatives implemented to say hello Iceman he did not miss the same appeal Giovinazzi, who will take to the track at Yas Marina with a special tribute to his teammate Through his Twitter profile, the Apulian presented a particular version of “his” helmet, which re-proposes the same livery adopted in 2007 by Raikkonen in Ferrari, in the year in which he won his first and only world title. To enrich this singular tribute, there is the addition of the writing “Thanks Kimi” (‘Thanks Kimi’), as well as a personal comment posted on social media: “It’s time to celebrate a legend and to thank a true friend.”

As regards the activity on the track during this Friday of tests, the 27 year old from Martina Franca signed the 12th place at the end of FP2, synonymous with the best personal result of the day. Interviewed by Sky Sport F1, the future Dragon-Penske driver commented on the outcome of the first two sessions, taking the opportunity to pay homage again to Raikkonen: “Today was a bit more difficult than in Jeddah – analyzed the number 99 – but it was not a bad day: there was an improvement from FP2 to FP1, we are not far from the top-10 and let’s see what we can do tomorrow. I think that Kimi deserved the helmet – he added – I’ve never had any problems with him. He is always fair, humble and sincere towards me. In 2007 I was on the sofa with my dad to see the race and that helmet stuck with me, I couldn’t wait to wear it ”.

However, even in the context of an exciting day, the same Raikkonen he could not finish the Friday practice session with a flourish: the Finn, after having obtained the 13th best time in PL1, he was in fact the protagonist of a accident in the final minutes of PL2, such as to force the commissioners to exhibit the Red flag, who ended the session early. Fortunately, the number 7 of Alfa Romeo did not report any consequences, merely commenting on the changes made to the Yas Marina track, not entirely appreciated by the former Ferrari driver: “It’s always good to make changes – He admitted – but the corner angle should have been slower, because at high speeds it is difficult to overtake. Sometimes you wonder what they think when they make these changes, but now it is what it is, and it is different. In turn 9 there are equally good overtaking opportunities. In the accident I just lost my rear in a place where there was no escape, and I went to the wall: these things happen. It was interesting to test the track after the changes.

It was a normal Friday until the last lap: we tried various things, analyzing how they work, as we always do: we had finished almost all of our work when I had my accident ”.