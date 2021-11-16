Giovinazzi discharged from Alfa who prefers the money of the Chinese Zhou. Here’s what’s behind it- Corriere.it

We will bring Alfa back to Formula 1 because a brand with a history like this cannot be missing. It will also be a training ground for young Ferrari drivers and will be an important ally. Cos Sergio Marchionne it had the Biscione logo in the races, it was the number one of the Cavallino and of FCA to take Antonio Giovinazzi as third driver in Maranello waiting for a seat to become available in the satellite team. Marchionne is gone and Giovinazzi – the only Italian driver among the winds of the grid – has been put on the door to welcome Chinese rookie Guanyu Zhou.

F1 emotion, talent, car, risk, speed, but it also knows how to be ruthless, when money dictates the rules. I believe in the surprise of the unexpected result, of the small and big victories achieved by their own means, the bitter outburst of Antonio. A quick, polite, willing guy who has shown in two F1 seasons that he can be among the fastest twenty in the world, that he can beat a former world champion, Kimi Raikkonen. Despite this, his future will be elsewhere and next year he will race in Formula E with the Dragon Penske team.

This was my first photo on an F1, the last one not yet taken? pic.twitter.com/Tm5bgIteN5 – Antonio Giovinazzi (@Anto_Giovinazzi) November 16, 2021

Boycotted by his own team in the last GP, Giovinazzi was dismissed because it could not compete against the 26 million a year (plus other bonuses) brought to Alfa by as a dowry Zhouthrough a group of sponsors and investors brought together by the Beijing Automobile Federation to send the first Chinese in F1 history to the track. The money made everyone agree: Formula 1 will increase ratings in the People’s Republic – not surprisingly in recent weeks just as Zhou was chosen, Stefano Domenicali signed the renewal of the Chinese GP until 2025 (absent from the calendar for two years due to the pandemic) -, Alfa Romeo will have a testimonial to promote its cars in the first automotive market in the world. Domenicali himself is celebrating his signing today: fantastic news for the sport and for the millions of Chinese fans who will finally be able to cheer on a home rider. Zhou an incredible talent, I hope to see Antonio on the F1 grid again soon. Even the Sauber team principal Fred Vasseur he got what he wanted: a free hand on the drivers, first in fact Ferrari, based on the old Marchionne alliance, in addition to supplying the engines to the Swiss team, had the option of choosing one of the two seats. Giovinazzi’s. Not anymore.

The feeling between the team principal and Giovi never existed, but that was the minor problem. The agreements between Alfa and Sauber they were redefined this summer by the French, since the PSA-FCA merger in Turin was completed in their command. They are the men of the CEO of Stellantis, Tavares, who is also very close to Vasseur for his past as a former rally driver and for his present as a collector of historic cars. Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa, at Monza he repeated: Before the Italian driver comes Alfa, we must think about the good of the brand. And the good thing is precisely those 26 million, a pilot-advertising billboard – although gifted with a certain talent, in F2 something showed, second in the championship – to be accompanied by the expert first guide, Valtteri Bottas coming from Mercedes.