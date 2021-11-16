Sports

Giovinazzi: “F1 ruthless when money dictates the rules” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

As the weeks went by, Alfa Romeo Sauber wanted to support the expert Valtteri Bottas, the Chinese rookie Guanyu Zhou, endowed with a considerable economic boost from his country, anxious to have his own representative in the highest category. of motoring. And so it was at the expense of it Antonio Giovinazzi, in recent seasons ‘protected’ by the agreement between the Swiss team and Ferrari, which had a right of choice over one of the team’s drivers. However, this contractual clause (previously present thanks to the supply of PUs from Maranello and the title sponsor Alfa Romeo) expired in 2022 and the men led on the track by Frederic Vasseur were able to broaden their horizons in search of the best compromise between talent and factors. cheap.

The driver from Martina Franca will thus be forced to see Formula 1 away from the starting grid next season, despite a good crescendo of performance shown in these three years. Giovinazzi wanted to comment on his team’s choice on social media: “There F1 it is talent, machine, risk, speed. But it also knows how to be ruthless, when money dictates the rules. I believe in small and large victories achieved thanks to one’s own means “. Then publishing his first image on four wheels, he explained that he did not want to give up: “This was my first photo on an F1, the last one hasn’t been taken yet ”.

