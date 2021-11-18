Giovinazzi killed for Guanyu Zhou? “Chinese clown”, earthquake on Alfa Romeo – Libero Quotidiano





Lorenzo Pastuglia November 17, 2021

Antonio Giovinazzi-Alfa Romeo: the end of the relationship came with the official announcement on Tuesday morning, but the news of his farewell was already known before the start of the Brazilian GP. Thus, the only Italian driver on the grid was put out to greet the Chinese Guanyu Zhou, 22, the first in F1 history. While the 27-year-old from Puglia will begin his new experience in Formula E with Jay Penske’s Dragon team, paired with Sergio Sette Camara. Already from Monza the concern of the fans for the Italian’s farewell to the team was evident: “Alfa comes before the Italian driver – commented Alfa CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato – We need to think about the good of the brand before the Italian driver “. A sentence, before the official this week.





The anger of the Italian fans on Zhou’s social networks – Meanwhile, on Zhou’s social networks the anger of Giovinazzi fans towards the Chinese has risen: from “you’re only there for the money” to the clown’s emoticons, from “Bottas beats you 23-0” to “you are worth nothing”. In short, there are those who did not take well the arrival of the Academy Alpine driver, who entered F1 above all thanks to the 26 million plus bonuses put together by the Beijing Automobile Federation to send the first Chinese in F1 history to the track.





Antonio’s tweet – Giovinazzi, after the official announcement and before announcing his entry into Formula E, published a photo of him as a child on a Ferrari toy car with the words: “F1 is emotion, talent, car, risk, speed . But she also knows how to be ruthless, when money dictates the rules. I believe in the surprise of the unexpected result, of the small and big victories achieved with one’s own means “. With a final promise: “This was my first photo on an F1, the last one hasn’t been taken yet”.