Giovinazzi, Lapo Elkann’s defense arrives: “Seeing him damaged makes you angry” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The ‘case’ that sees opposites continues to generate discussions and controversies Antonio Giovinazzi and theAlfa Romeo. Yesterday the Italian driver at the end of the race, following yet another wrong strategy by the team from Hinwil, aired without hesitation the hypothesis that the team is voluntarily boycotting him. The native of Martina Franca is about to expire his contract at the end of this season and the Biscione team does not seem willing to offer him a contract renewal, preferring to focus – in addition to the already formalized Valtteri Bottas – on other names. There are therefore those who believe that the Swiss team wants to make the Italian look ‘bad’ to justify his footing.

Yesterday after the first lap Giovinazzi was sixth, while his teammate Kimi Raikkonen was in tenth place. After the sequence of pit stops by all the drivers, due to an exaggeratedly anticipated stop ‘imposed’ on the Italian driver, the # 99 found himself out of the points area, while the 2007 champion climbed up to eighth place. Among those who took sides in defense of the FDA school pilot there was also Lapo Elkann, brother of John, president of Ferrari.

I have great respect for the Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen Team Principal, but see a team @ F1 that harms its driver is sad and anger. I’m with Giovinazzi, an Italian talent who deserves the affection of us fans. Power! – Lapo Elkann (@lapoelkann_) November 8, 2021

On Twitter Lapo published a rather explicit message of criticism of the work of the Swiss team and of ‘solidarity’ with Giovinazzi: “I have great respect for the Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen Team Principal – wrote the second son of the Agnelli family – but seeing an F1 team harming their driver is sad and angry. I’m with Giovinazzi, an Italian talent who deserves the affection of us fans. Power!“. The reference to the team principal, Frederic Vasseur, it is not accidental. In fact, it is common opinion that the French manager is the first not to want the Apulian driver in the team, who had been imposed in 2019 by Ferrari, at a time when the Cavallino controlled the seat of the former Sauber.