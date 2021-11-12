Giovinazzi plays the charge: “Tomorrow I will be aggressive” – ​​F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The seventh time in Q1 had perhaps deluded everyone on the real possibilities of Antonio Giovinazzi in qualifying for what will be tomorrow night’s sprint race at Interlagos. In reality, the Italian driver, who used an extra set of tires in the first phase of the session, then returned to ‘ranks’ during Q2. Tomorrow in the Sprint Qualifying Giovinazzi will start from 15th position, also beaten by his box mate Kimi Raikkonen, due to an error in his second attempt.

Speaking to Sky Sport F1 at the end of the session, the guy from Martina Franca also explained what his attitude will be tomorrow, with a great desire to attack to try to recover positions. “We made three attempts in Q1, so in Q2 we only had one set of new tires – the Italian underlined – the first attempt we did it with used tires, while in the second I had a lock in curve 1. For this reason I then aborted the tour. With so few laps done we don’t know what our pace is. In tomorrow’s Sprint, we will try to gain positions for Sunday “.

With honesty, Alfa Romeo’s # 99 admitted that his seventh time in Q1 was ‘distorted’ by the set of soft tires used more: “The others only made two attempts. We three. It was a good lap, but it wasn’t seventh. Today I would say that 12th position was possible, to the utmost. But that’s how it went. Tomorrow the attitude will be all on the attack. I’ll have fun and try not to think about anything. You can’t risk everything tomorrow, but I’ll take some risks anyway. Gaining positions for Sunday will be important “he concluded.