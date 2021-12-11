Giovinazzi races to Abu Dhabi with a helmet dedicated to Raikkonen

When the only certainty you currently have on your hands is that it will be your last weekend – at least for now – of your Formula 1 career, it is difficult to think of being able to dedicate your last helmet in the World Championship to another person, especially if this person is your teammate. Instead, Antonio Giovinazzi did just that.

This morning, in Yas Marina, home of the last grand prix of the 2021 Formula 1 season, the Apulian driver of the Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen team unveiled the helmet he will use this weekend and it is a replica of the one used by his teammate. Kimi Raikkonen, who, at the end of the race, will retire from Formula 1 20 years after his debut.

Antonio and Kimi have shared the same box for three years and their relationship has been very good. Also for this reason the Italian has chosen not to use his usual helmet with the tricolor livery designed and created by Drudi, but to take some elements of the helmet used by Raikkonen in his first period with Ferrari and propose it again this weekend.

The helmet of Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing with a tribute to Kimi Raikkonen Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Starting from the shell, continuing with the side parts and the chin guard, the helmet has precise references to Raikkonen’s golden period in Ferrari, when he raced alongside Felipe Massa, winning the first and only world title of his career in 2007, at the last act carried out in Interlagos (photo of the original helmet below).

Giovinazzi’s writing “AG99” remains on the back of the shell, but everything else is a clear reference to the Finnish. Beautiful then the words “Thanks Kimi”, or “Thanks Kimi”.

Giovinazzi, on his Twitter page, motivated this choice with a short but heartfelt line: “It’s time to celebrate a legend, it’s time to say thank you to a true friend”.