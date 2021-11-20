Sports

Giovinazzi: “Tomorrow there will be a traffic problem” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

Antonio Giovinazzi right now he only has the track in mind. The blue wants to face the season finale in the best possible way to leave Formula 1 without regrets, and all in all his day in Losail – in Qatar – was satisfying in relation to the possibilities of Alfa Romeo. The # 99 in fact preceded his teammate Kimi Raikkonen in PL2 despite being disturbed by traffic in some laps. Traffic, also caused by the narrow track, is the biggest concern for qualifying and the race.

The track was dirty, but already in PL1 there was a lot of grip, even with the hard bikes, and this surprised us. It was dirty, but it wasn’t that bad in the car. The PL1s went well, the PL2s too, but I found traffic in qualifying simulation. Tomorrow with traffic it will be difficult because it is a track with many fast corners. Giving space to those behind is complicated plus if you find someone in front you lose a lot of load. There is a lot of work to be done tonight“, He told Sky Sport F1. “I liked the track, it’s a lot of fun, but we’ll see in the race. It won’t be easy to follow the cars ahead. There is only one trajectory. On the other hand, in qualifying it will be a lot of fun. The track limits issue, then, is not very clear. We will talk about it now in the meeting with the pilots. Changing immediately before qualifying won’t be ideal, but at least that’s clear“.

