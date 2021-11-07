Giovinazzi: “Until now I didn’t want to believe they would ruin my races” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

Alfa Romeo celebrates four points today with Kimi Raikkonen, eighth at the finish line, but what happened at Antonio Giovinazzi. The Italian driver, sixth after the start and seventh after the restart following the overtaking suffered by Carlos Sainz, was called back to the pits very soon to mount the hard tires and was back on track behind Ricciardo and Bottas, with the McLaren driver a lot slow. Giovinazzi’s race basically ended there, with the other drivers relegating the 1993 class to eleventh position outside the points zone.

“I am disappointed and angry. The stop? They called me and I went inside. The problem is that I came out immediately behind Ricciardo and Bottas, who were not working at that moment. I warmed up my tires, but the pace was slower than on average. I lost all the undercut gap I should have done. When I went out the tires were already gone and when they stopped the others were faster than me. Completely wrong strategy. Ruin my races? Until now I didn’t want to believe it. But today I am really very disappointed “, the words at the end of the race by Antonio Giovinazzi to the microphones of Sky Sport F1. A truly bitter end to a three-year period in Alfa Romeo that Giovinazzi too often experienced as a separate driver at home.