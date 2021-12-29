Giovinco: “Insigne-Toronto? Real football is different. But the train only passes once”

Sebastian Giovinco, former Toronto forward, spoke to SKY. “Maybe he doesn’t risk because for Mancini he is an important pawn. I was asked, it happened to me like this, maybe it won’t be like this for him. I can tell you that at the time it was much more fun, if you think about the names in which I was there. Competing against those players there was great, you had something to do. Now for a while because of the virus … it went down. With the purchase of Lorenzo maybe it changes. Real football is another. The facilities are excellent, I would make the choice again, especially if the numbers are the same. These are experiences that I recommend to everyone, it is useless to make fun of yourself, it is a choice that I would make again because both my family and I want to live here. The city is beautiful, then money is money … “.

On the property.

“Seeing the level of the last two years they want to change direction, there were no more people at the stadium, it was empty. There was no follow-up from when I was there. I understand them, it’s a large Italian community, it’s normal that the people ask this “.

On the passion of the people.

“In the last two years, a lot has been lost, from 2016 to 2019 there were 30 thousand seats, I went to see the last few matches and there were a thousand, two thousand people at the stadium. A little because of the pandemic, a little. for the results that did not come. The fans are very calm, they like the show, they go there to have fun, there is no obsession that is in Italy “.

What is the title, is Insigne good for you?

“Of course he’s doing well, the train only passes once. My situation is different, he’s captain of Napoli while I wasn’t playing.”