‘Girasol’, Nodal’s tiraera for J Balvin; the artists had a conflict in social networks, which was later clarified | Music | Entertainment

As announced on June 1, the Mexican singer Nodal presented a theme, with which he makes harsh criticism against the Colombian artist J Balvin. In the musical world, these types of songs are known as ‘tiraera’, before this he also did Residente for J Balvin.

Sunflower this tiraera de Nodal is called and it lasts more than five minutes. At this time, the Mexican makes strong remarks towards the interpreter of My people.

In the first minutes, Nodal refers to the joke that J Balvin made on his Instagram account. The first is from the Mexican and the second from the Colombian, who asked his followers to find the differences, which was not to the liking of Nodal, who questioned him through his social networks.

“Today I woke up joking and you have to put up with me. I don’t want to joke with you, I want to joke with you. You are a joke…, every time you try to sing, every time you try to rap, every time you try to rhyme…”, she says in the first lines.

And he continues: “Poor clown who uses the whole world to connect with people. You say “Latino Gang” but you step on all of your people. To give messages, millet you have to be consistent. If you are not an artist, at least be prudent…”.

Christian Nodal announced his separation from Belinda

In this ‘tiraera’, Nodal also refers to his ex-girlfriend Belinda, although he does not mention her, “Remember the Johnny Depp case? Well, well, if the unmentionable makes a case for me, they’ll see that again. Do not tell me that there is no evil in your black intention…”.

repentance and apology

The theme is already on the different platforms. On the YouTube channel, Regional Mexicano: Tema, Girasol has almost two million views. However, a video was broadcast through the different social networks, in which Nodal indicated “I regretted it and I regret it. There is no way to stop it, it is going to come out” and was released last Friday, June 3.

What the Mexican mentioned was during a concert in Morelia, where he also emphasized respect for other people and publicly apologized to the Colombian. “I’m so sorry Balvin, we are all human beings and we have our five minutes of asshole. I have screwed up a lot, but here I am, I have faced any problem that I have createdI fixed every situation”, he affirmed.

Also, I point out “That song is not for Balvin, it’s for all those people who don’t allow me to forget my past., which does not allow me to recover as a human being. It’s not for Balvin, (he) was just a reference to the unconsciousness that exists in this world, “she added.

For his part, J Balvin in one of his stories He said that he wanted peace and that he did not feel superior to anyone to judge and through social networks we have to set an example. (YO)