Girelli for the first trophy of the Montemurro era

Juventus Women Milan: summary, slow motion, result, scoreboard and report of the match valid for the Super Cup final

There Juventus Women beats the Milan in the final of Super Cup Italian in Frosinone, winning the trophy for the third time in a row. Bianconere not brilliant but cynical, the header of the usual Girelli was decisive.

Juventus Women Milan 2-1: summary and slow motion

3 ′ Thomas Occasion – Ball inside Tucceri, Thomas fits between the two central Juventus and almost fails to deflect in front of Peyraud-Magnin

4 ‘Caruso shot – Immediate response from Juve! Caruso comes face to face with Giuliani who manages to hypnotize her and deflect for a corner

13 ‘Grimshaw shot – Dangerous counterattack of Milan. Boattin must be sacrificed to block the Rossoneri, then free Lundorf

16 ‘Shot Adami – End of flight from the edge after a header from Gama. Dangerous conclusion but on the bottom

21 ‘Bonansea shot – Break of 11 that recovers the ball and then seeks the conclusion on the net from outside. Balloon out a little

25 ‘Caruso header – Twists on a Bonansea half-height cross. Convenient shot for Giuliani

26 ‘Bonansea shot – Now push Juve! Excellent choral action by the bianconere who free Bonansea in the area. The conclusion of the 11 is deflected by Tucceri for a corner

32 ‘Girelli header – Tense cross by Gama from the right, Girelli directs towards the door but does not frame the mirror

34 ′ Occasion Hurtig – He manages to anticipate Giuliani on the way out. He looks for double dribbling in the area but ends up losing the ball

35 ′ Lenzini closes on Guagni – Progression launched by the Rossoneri, Lenzini is very good at coming back and taking the ball off her

36 ′ Thomas Occasion – Low cross on the Piedmont near post, Thomas touches in front of goal but finds the opposition first of Peyraud-Magnin and then of Gama

45 + 1 ‘Goal Grimshaw – All alone on the second post. He heads into the net on corner developments, including a decisive deviation by Pedersen that puts Peyraud-Magnin out of action

47 ‘Cross Bonansea – The bianconere start strong! Cross that crosses the whole area, perhaps too strong, Hurtig does not arrive

50 ‘Bergamaschi own goal – Bonansea’s escape to the right that sows panic. Another powerful cross to look for Hurtig, Bergamaschi in an attempt to anticipate it deflects into his own goal

51 ′ Bergamaschi Traverse – Very occasional and immediate reaction from Milan. Piedmont finds Bergamaschi free in the area that first intends to fully take the crossbar. Then Juve is saved with difficulty

53 ‘Tail expelled – What holes the advance on Caruso and takes it in full. Second yellow for the rossonera who comes out in tears

59 ‘Bonansea shot – Kick in the race served by Caruso. Little angle, high ball

70 ‘Perdersen shot – He tries from the edge, easy for Giuliani. Before, Grimshaw had been good at stopping Rosucci

76 ‘Caruso header – Head shot on Lundorf’s cross. Ball out of very little

77 ‘Caruso opportunity – Her again! He does not find the winning deviation on Bonansea’s cross from the left

81 ′ Baby Walkers Occasion – Off the cross to the kiss of Bonansea, but from a few meters high. Sensational opportunity

86 ‘Girelli Punishment – Kicks from long distance and finds the mirror, Giuliani careful to reach out for a corner

87 ‘Goal Girelli – Amazing twist on the corner beaten by Boattin. Ball in the corner with Giuliani motionless

Best of the match Juventus Women: Girelli REPORT CARDS

Juventus Women Milan 2-1: result and match report

Networks: 45 + 1 ‘Grimshaw, 50’ aut. Bergamaschi, 87 ‘Girelli

Juventus Women (4-3-3): Peyraud Magnin; Lundorf, Gama, Lenzini, Boattin; Rosucci, Pedersen (90 + 2 ‘Zamanian), Caruso (81’ Staskova); Bonansea, Girelli, Hurtig (72 ‘Cernoia). Annex. Montemurro. Available. April, Hyyrynen, Panzeri, Nilden, Grosso, Pfattner

Milan (3-4-3): Giuliani; Codina, Agard, Fusetti; Bergamaschi, Adami, Grimshaw (83 ‘Arnadottir), Tucceri; Thomas, Piedmont (72 ‘Longo), Guagni. Annex. Ganz. Available. Fedele, Dal Brun, Andersen, Miotto, Premoli, Selimhodzic, Babb

Referee: Ferrieri Caputi of Livorno

Ammonite: 76 ′ Giuliani

Expelled: 53 ‘Codina for a double yellow card

Juventus Women Milan: the pre match