Girl accidentally swallows an AirPod instead of an ibuprofen tablet: “It kept working”

He confused an ibuprofen tablet with a AirPods, i.e. Apple’s wireless headphones, and ingested it because it wasn’t feeling well. It is the incredible story told by Carli Bellmer, a 27-year-old beautician and podcast presenter who explained the mishap with a video on TikTok. Lives in Boston, in United States, and on November 5 he told what happened in a video that was later removed for violations of the community guidelines: “I was in my bed and I had an 800 mg tablet of ibuprofen in one hand and my left earphone in the other . I took the water bottle and swallowed. Soon after I realized it wasn’t ibuprofen – his story interrupted by sobs – I tried to reject it but nothing to do, I’m going crazy ».

The audio sent to the friend … from the stomach

Fortunately, the girl then solved the problem after going to a doctor. Not before telling an anecdote that sparked his parents followers: «Before disconnecting the headset from my phone I did ‘find my AirPod’ and heard it from my stomach. I also accidentally sent a vowel to a friend from inside my stomach. ‘ The headset was ejected: «I didn’t notice it, but I did an X-ray and it’s gone. I am not the first and I will not be the last. Now I’m laughing about it, but at that moment it was really scary. ‘