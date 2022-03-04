Girl causes a stir by terrifying moment in which her great-grandmother “reincarnates” on her (VIDEO) LaPatilla.com





A mother captured the “creepy” moment her two-year-old daughter told her she was her own great-great-grandmother in baby talk.

Sharing the moment on TikTok, mom @gi_gi216 filmed her little girl looking at an old black and white photo of her grandmother and great-grandmother.

Her daughter, Ella, repeatedly puts her hand on the great-grandmother in the framed photo, exclaiming, “That’s me.”

“My two-year-old daughter found a photo of my grandmother and great-grandmother. She says she is my great-grandma,” the TikToker wrote.

The frightened mother explained in the comments that they were at her mother’s house and that Ella was seeing the photo for the first time.

“She has never seen this photo before and could not have known that it is my grandmother and my [bisabuela]”, said.

In the clip, the little girl keeps repeating: “This is me.”

“Which one are you?” @gi_gi216 reply.

“It’s me and Grandma,” Ella replies, holding up the frame to show her mother.

“It’s Grandma and me.”

“Show mom which one you are,” the mother says again.

“This one,” Ella replies, putting her finger on her mother’s great-grandmother.

The TikToker clarified in the comments that the person Ella is targeting is her great-great-grandmother.

“She had never seen this photo before,” he said.

The poster added that it was an emotional moment for his mother.

“My mom almost cried. She just framed this photo. My daughter told my mom the same thing, except that it’s me and mom’s grandmother. I NEVER said that she was the grandmother or explained to her who either person was,” she said.

Viewers of the TikTok clip were shocked by what they saw with many sharing their own stories of children claiming to be deceased relatives.

“My son is my mother,” one woman wrote.

“One day she called me doll… I almost fell off my chair… she died 10 years ago [y] NO ONE knows he called me that.”

Another wrote: “My daughter has told me many times: ‘When you were in my belly’ or ‘When you were my daughter’… my mom died when I was 5 years old.”

A third shared: “My daughter is my grandfather. She sings her barbershop gang songs. I don’t even know them.”