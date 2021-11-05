girl dies at thirty due to severe septicemia

He dies at 30 after i doctors deny her abortion. Izabela Pszczyna died at 30 in the city of Pszczyna, Poland, due to an infection resulting from some complications arisen in pregnancy during the 22nd week. Unfortunately the fetus did not have enough amniotic fluid but instead of intervening the doctors let it die naturally, putting the mother’s life at risk.

The woman went to the hospital after suffering some illness, when the doctors found out what had happened but they were unable to intervene due to the recent abortion law approved in Poland. Although it was impossible for the fetus to survive in those conditions, they let it die naturally, as long as there was a heartbeat they did not subject the 30-year-old to a caesarian, giving way to a strong infection that actually killed the woman as well.

«The baby weighs 485 grams for the moment but all they have to do is lie down. There is nothing they can do. They will wait for the fetus to die, they cannot push this process: his heart must stop beating by itself, ”were the last words of the woman to her mother, just before her condition worsened. In fact, when the heartbeat was absent, the doctors proceeded with the caesarean but for Izabella it was too late.

Now the 30-year-old’s family is demanding justice, but the doctors of the facility immediately replied that they had acted according to the law: “All medical decisions were made taking into account the legal provisions and standards of conduct in force in Poland.” The episode has once again ignited the controversy and discussions regarding the recent law passed by the country.

