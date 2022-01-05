Girl dresses like Queen Elizabeth, the sovereign comments: “Splendid outfit”

Jalayne lives in Ohio and is only one year old, and behind her disguise is the hand of mother Katelyn who has made for her a dress inspired by those of the Queen. Blue coat, hat with flowers, white wig, gloves, pearl necklace and handbag: not even the beloved corgi were missing. In short, a perfect replica. The photo was sent to Elizabeth who was struck by the gesture. “Her Majesty was delighted to receive the photo of your daughter Jalayne in her splendid outfit and wishes you a happy Christmas” replied her spokespersons for her, also enclosing a book for the little girl.

