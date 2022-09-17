Girl found dead in bathtub, terrifying details revealed

Terrifying details are emerging about the death of an 8-year-old girl who was found dead in a bathtub last winter. We tell you that!

On March 11, the lifeless body of Sophia Mason was discovered at her mother’s house in Merced, in the central valley of California. According to Mercury News, the very young girl 8 years old had passed away at least thirty days before the discovery of his corpse in a state of decomposition. Several individuals have been taken into custody as sordid details of the tragic case emerge. A first autopsy revealed that Sophia was indeed the victim of a feminicide. Worse : the little girl would even have suffered from malnutrition. “ In my 20 year career, this is the most disturbing and horrific case I have seen. “, confides the lieutenant of police Joe Perez at the microphone of NBC. Sophia’s cousin adds sordid details: She was so decomposed by the time they found her, that even after the coroner did his exams, all we got back were bones. “.

Sophia’s tragedy begins in January 2021 when her mother, Samantha Johnson, expresses the wish to bring her home, the little girl having spent the majority of her life with her grandmother. A year later, his relatives, worried, report his disappearance. No one has heard from him since then. A long silence during which they tried to attract the attention of Californian social services, even specifying the endangerment of the child alongside his mother. According to an investigation by the Bay Area News Group, the county would have responded to only five of the seven complaints of abuse or neglect made by his family in fifteen months. The agency would have even rejected an eighth request from Sophia’s relatives about facts dating back to 2014.

Mother suspected of torturing her daughter

The police announced that they had already arrested several individuals. Among them, a 34-year-old suspect, Dhante Jackson, who is none other the boyfriend of the mother, herself charged with homicide. Authorities have expanded their hunt to Merced, Newark and San Jose where three women were arrested. Their common point? They are accused of providing Dhante Jackson with money, accommodation or a vehicle over the past six months. At Mercury NewsSophia’s aunt, Emerald Johnson, commented: That anyone helping a man accused of torturing and killing Sophia is disgusting “. Samantha Johnson has already admitted to having inflicted abuse on her daughter. Also, to punish her, she testifies to having burned her leg with a hot spoon. Very angry, the Attorney General of California, Rob Bonta, does not hide his emotion in the press: “ We shouldn’t be here – little Sophia should still be alive today “. He notes that the ” those accused of his murder must pay a high price for their heinous crimes “. The case is still far from closed.