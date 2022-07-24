Girl plays dead to prevent her father from killing her

A 12-year-old girl in LongwoodFlorida, had to play dead yesterday Thursday to prevent her father from continuing to stab her after murdering her three-year-old younger sister.

The girl told the authorities that she was sleeping in her brother’s room when her father entered the room, grabbed her by the neck and slit her throat. She added that her father went in search of another knife, and when she came out of her room, she saw her three-year-old sister injured.

The Hispanic was identified as Juan Bravo-Torres and had a history of domestic violence.

According to reports, the man dragged the girls to one of the bathrooms in the house. The girl claims that she saw how her father tried to take her life, cutting her wrists and neck. She waited until Bravo-Torres was unconscious so she could escape.

The minor walked from her house to her mother’s work to tell her what happened.

Juan Bravo-Torres faces criminal charges of premeditated murder in the first degree and attempted murder in the first degree for the death of his three-year-old daughter and for stabbing his other 12-year-old daughter.

Police reported that Bravo is hospitalized and upon release will be transferred to the John E. Polk Correctional Center in Sanford.

The girl, although she gave notice to her mother, is also hospitalized, and remains in critical but stable condition.