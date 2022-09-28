girl power at the imax

The Imax of Knowledge brings to its billboard a film that combines action, history and power: “The King Woman”. Starring Viola Davis and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. In addition, it continues for science fiction fans James Cameron’s film, Avatar, in its remastered version. Tickets are on sale at parquedeltecnología.com

“The King Woman” is a historical action film starring Viola Davis, which already won the box office in the United States on the weekend of its release by raising 19 million dollars, a figure that exceeds the expectations of the specialists and own production. The film tells the remarkable story of the Agojie, an all-female warrior unit that defended the African kingdom of Dahomey throughout the 19th century, with skill and determination unique in the world.

Based on true events, “The King Woman” revolves around the epic and emotional journey of General Nanisca (Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits for a battle against the enemy that seeks to conquer their way of life. For her part, Viola Davis, her leading lady, became the first African-American person to win the triple crown of acting at the Oscars, Tonys and Emmys. Also, in the DC Extended Universe she plays Amanda Waller, where she appears in Suicide Squad (2016) and The Suicide Squad (2021).

the return of avatar

The great bet of James Cameron, who revolutionized 3D cinema a little over a decade ago, is a fact. The film will feature several improvements in special effects, in order to open expectations for the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water. The film arrived enhanced with new technologies that promise a unique experience in which Avatar will be offered with dynamic HDR and in 4K.

