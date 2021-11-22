Girl swallows an AirPod instead of an ibuprofen tablet: “It kept running out of my stomach, scary”

He wasn’t feeling well and wanted to get one ibuprofen tablet, but she was inexplicably wrong and swallowed a AirPods (Apple’s wireless headphones). We are in Boston, in the United States. To tell the absurd story – reported by Daily Mail – is the direct interested party, Carli Bellmer, podcaster and beautician. The 27-year-old reposted on TikTok only a small part of the original video of November 5th, currently not visible due to an alleged violation of guidelines of the community. It was the video in which, in an anxious state, he told what had happened in real time: “I was in my bed and I had an 800 mg tablet of ibuprofen in one hand and my left earphone in the other. I took the water bottle and swallowed. Soon after I realized it wasn’t ibuprofen, ”she began sobbing. And then again: “I tried to reject it but nothing to do, I am going crazy”.

Updates followed by the person concerned who explained that she had contacted her doctor, and then said: “Before disconnecting the headset from my phone I did ‘find my AirPod’ and I heard it, faintly, from my stomach. I also accidentally sent a vowel to a friend, from inside my stomach “. The headset was then expelled by defecating: “I didn’t notice, but I did an x-ray and it’s gone,” she said. Finally he concluded: “I am not the first and I will not be the last. Now I laugh about it, but at that moment it was really scary. So for educational purposes I wanted to share what happened to me “.

Obviously there was no shortage of comments on social media: “How do you exchange ibuprofen with an AirPod?” Asked one user. Another, ironically: “I can barely swallow a pilllet alone an AirPod “. Someone, however, defended it: “One 800mg ibuprofen pill is huge, it can look like a headset if you are distracted ”.

