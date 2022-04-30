Girl unmasked her mother’s infidelity during a children’s party (VIDEOS)





There is no doubt that innocence will always make children tell the truth, no matter how difficult and painful it may be. The little ones talk about the things that happen around them very naturally, without being aware that they could leave other people, including their parents, in a bad way.

By: The NY Journal

That was the case of a girl who, involuntarily, has starred in one of the great viral videos of the moment, since very naturally and without knowing it, she discovered that her mother was committing infidelity.

In the video that circulates on networks, you can see a girl who is at a children’s party and who is participating in a dynamic organized by a clown who is animating the event.

@evec.santos Reply to @elvia_diaz unfortunately there is no second part, there was nothing but gossip between girls and a lot of dancing. ? original sound – Evelin C. Santos

The clown makes a series of questions to the 5-year-old girl, who asks who she attended the party with; She replies that with her mother because her father is “in a group.” The clown tells her that her father is part of a musical group, but the girl says no, that she is in an Alcoholics Anonymous group.

Surprised, the clown and before the laughter of those attending the party, asks the girl again if her father will soon leave that group, to which she answers yes.

Finally, the clown asks her one last question about whether her mom is happy because her dad is going to be with them soon; The girl first says that she is, but then she changes her response indicating that her mother is not entirely happy because she “will no longer be able to see her father’s friend”.

@evec.santos ? ? Chiquetere – Chiquetere Band

Again, the clown is stunned by what the little girl said, who also caused a shock among the people who attended the party.

As expected, the video went viral and although some believe that it is something staged, many more consider that the innocence of this little girl simply came to light, that due to her statements, it could have generated a family conflict, despite the fact that he just told the truth.