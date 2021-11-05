Girls and boys at school with skirts: “Help inclusion”

«Hello madam? Sorry, this is Castleview Primary School in Edinburgh. We wanted to warn you that from tomorrow, your son will have to come to school in a skirt. You know, to promote equality and dispel gender stereotypes. Thanks. Good day. Click…”. In reality, the request came via email. But in this way it gives more sense of the effect. We imagine that astonished mother on the other side of the handset intent on understanding, in order: if it was a joke on the part of some classmate of her son, if it was a mistake (probably on her part that a at the beginning of the year he decided to choose Castleview Primary School), if the scotch in his body has not, inadvertently, reached more than recreational quantities. Once you close your lips and hang up the phone, the lady will have had to, in order: imagine her son in a checkered miniskirt, overcome the shock of the self-produced vision, think about how to tell the preteen son to wear a kilt and, above all, answer to the infernal question “but which shoes can a boy match a kilt ?!”. It sounds surreal, but it’s real. And although in Scotland, a kilt is not denied to anyone, to impose it on everyone (girls, boys, third and fourth genders), at school, on all the hormonally fermented pupils of an institution, seems grotesque madness. Gender cancellation is as much violence as gender disrespect. And above all, why not opt ​​for a softer version of the homologation and not impose trousers on everyone? Women have struggled to be able to include them in their wardrobe and it is a garment that they have been comfortable with for decades, something that does not catch the attention and does not tickle anyone’s embarrassment. But perhaps it is precisely the “inconvenience” of choice, at the real choice. Some time ago there was already a Spanish precedent, but it is not known whether such a bold and categorical imposition has really helped to open minds in the inclusion of “diversity”. Scottish parents struggled with such extreme ideology, “let the children be the babies.” Or you are the stylists, dear parents: the boys have a skirt and the school leaders a shirt tied on the back …