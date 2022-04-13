Girls and boys will already be vaccinated against covid-19, announces López Obrador

The girls and boys from Mexico could be vaccinated against covid-19 in the coming weeks, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced.

The president informed that it is expected to receive the doses acquired through the UN Covax mechanism, which have already been paid for, with the aim of immunizing minors in accordance with the protocols of the World Health Organization (WHO). ).

We have paid, in advance, for a batch of doses of Covax, from the UN, and we are requesting that they send us doses for the children, because these vaccines that we have cannot be used or if they are not of some authorized brands, then we want them to that they owe us that give it to us with vaccines for children to start vaccination for children with the proper vaccinations,” he said.

On January 21, the WHO recommended applying to children between 5 and 11 years of age a dose of 10 micrograms of Pfizer-BioNTech drug against SARS-CoV-2.

It is worth mentioning that countries such as the United States, Canada, Argentina, Cuba, Chile, among others, already apply vaccines against covid-19 to girls and boys of that age range.

López Obrador indicated that in the next few days the response of the Covax mechanism will be known, since Mexico’s objective is to finish the vaccination scheme for people over 18 years of age this month and, if possible, immediately immunize girls and boys of 5 to 11 years.

“It is for all children who must be vaccinated, which is authorized by the UN, with the corresponding vaccine. It would be universal, for everyone.

“Yes, children with diseases or with different abilities are being vaccinated, we do that, but children who do not have any type of disease will also be vaccinated in accordance with the UN protocol, but we want to go out with all the older ones. In April we close and if we open the campaign, it will be with the children”, she mentioned.

*jci