Girls buying anti-wrinkle cream, self-esteem and social network problems

While it would be the most logical and normal thing to take sensible measures against age-related acne, the number of very young acne is increasing every day, even girls who would prefer more specific treatments for their age. Goes to skin care product stores in search of. your mother’s.

What they see on social networks, access to huge amounts of information, which they do not know how to filter intelligently and with critical capacity, means that they are committed. Huge mistakes to make when it comes to your skin care and health Which really shows that the self-esteem problem has been poorly managed.

According to a report published by the platform ColeSquareBeauty companies are considering spending more than 50% of their marketing budgets on campaigns with influencers, through which they engage teenagers and even girls as “autonomous consumer subjects”. Are being defined.

And this intention is based on data, as controlled by data Harvard Business School Who recently conducted a study on the fact, consumers no longer listen to company advertisements as before, now and especially the younger population, it seems that they listen to influencers who create content in social networks .

However, in the opinion of skin health professionals, children have thinner skin and can be more easily irritated when using products that are not formulated for them.

dermatologist paloma borreguerois the spokesperson of Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology And simply called it “insane that an 11 or 12 year old girl would talk to us about a beauty routine.”

Until the arrival of puberty, Spanish dermatologists only recommend that the skin remains clean and well hydrated.

When puberty hits and hormone levels skyrocket, you can incorporate cleansers into your skin hygiene regimen, but if you have any acne problems, it is always best to consult a doctor and never rely on home remedies. Don’t get fooled by which ones are recommended. They are popular on social networks which often result in damage to that skin.

However, it is true that there are exceptions that become news, as was the case with the British soap brand juicy Which closed its profiles on various social networks in late 2021 to “protect the mental health” of its customers.

The decision came after Facebook learned of internal reports that believed Instagram was a toxic social network for teens, especially girls.

Cosmetics and Self-Esteem



There have not yet been many studies that analyze the increase in recent years in the use of cosmetic products in boys and girls. One of these, published by Columbia University in New York, analyzes people under the age of 12. age.

In this age group, researchers came to the conclusion that of the boys and girls who use cosmetic products, only 36% use products made for children or in other words, ones that actually meet the specific needs of your skin. Are prepared for.

Another study, from a market analysis agency Mintel which reported that more than half of American girls aged 12 to 14 regularly used mascara, 45% of them regularly used concealer for dark circles, and 30% used blush. , isn’t it too early? These makeup products regularly at this age?

In this United Kingdom They have been forced to take measures, for example, banning the use of Botox for aesthetic purposes in people under the age of 18, a ban that authorities have implemented throughout the country. Adopted after learning about the increase.

doctor sergio fernandez is the second vice president of Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine And points out that “the use of social networks, the possibility of using filters and the presence of applications that allow changing the shape of the face have contributed to the creation of new needs in young patients.”

Needs that in most cases have more to do with self-esteem than reality.

