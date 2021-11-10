Giro d’Italia 2022 heads to Salò and Ponte di Legno

Do you want to advertise on this site?

A departure from Salò and one from Wooden bridge. One after the other, for the final part of the Giro d’Italia 2022 which is destined to speak from Brescia. But above all, with the streets of our province probably elected to decide who will have to wear the pink jersey until the finish. Not to mention that the fraction with the start on the Garda it will arrive after a day of rest, which the “pink caravan” will very easily spend in our territory. For three days entirely branded Brescia.

Today the high mountain stages of the Giro d’Italia 2022 will be officially unveiled and, barring surprises of the last … second, both the Garda area and the Valle Camonica location will be the starting point of the stage. In the last week, the crucial one, and in all probability in “sequence”: that is, first the start from Salò Tuesday 24 May towards Aprica, the next day from Ponte di Legno towards Lavarone. It should be remembered that the Giro will start from Budapest on Friday 6 May 2022 and end with the time trial in Verona on Sunday 29.

The Camonica valley

The last time Ponte di Legno wore pink was on May 28, 2019, with the stage that from Lovere brought the group right in the Brescia area, in that case the place of arrival. It was Giulio Ciccone who prevailed, in the edition that later saw Richard Carapaz triumph on the Verona catwalk. This time the cyclists from Ponte di Legno will set off to presumably arrive in Trentino, in Lavarone. But be careful, because this is what will happen in 2022; according to some rumors in 2023 Ponte di Legno will once again become the arrival site of a mountain hamlet. The year in which Brescia and Bergamo will be capitals of culture and many are sure that the “pink race” will touch the two cities in a concrete way.

Garda and the Sabbia valley

But let’s go back to today and the next Giro d’Italia. If everything is confirmed this morning, the fraction preceding that of the start in Valle Camonica will be the one with the protagonists of the Giro engaged from Salò to Aprica. Salò which would therefore be in the spotlight on the sixtieth anniversary of the world championship, the start of a stage that should develop for several kilometers in the Brescia area. In fact, it is likely that you will touch Vestone, Bagolino, Breno, Capo di Monte and Monno among the other localities before taking the road towards Aprica. The runners will arrive at this stage from the rest day, scheduled for Monday 23 May, while on Sunday they will be engaged in the stage from Rivarolo Canavese to Cogne. Everything leads us to think that the Giro will animate the Brescia area as early as Monday and then become the protagonist from the following day.

An edition, that number 105, which will see 21 stages, but which as always will have the shock in its last week, that of the great mountains, the one in which head and legs have always made the difference. With the hope that, on the roads of our home, there may also be cyclists from Brescia fighting for a victory or for a jersey. Starting with the protagonist of this 2021, that is Sonny Colbrelli.

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

reproduction reserved © www.giornaledibrescia.it