Giro d’Italia 2022 on the seafront: the stage in Naples and the Campi Flegrei

The mayors of the Phlegraean Fields rejoice for the stage of the next Giro d’Italia dedicated to Procida, the Italian Capital of Culture 2022.

The route of the stage, 149 km, includes the departure from Naples to reach the Campi Flegrei through the Coroglio, Bagnoli and Pozzuoli descent; the cyclists will then travel 5 times a circuit of about 19 km between Bacoli and Monte di Procida.

At the last round we will return to Naples, with the arrival of the stage on the seafront Caracciolo.

“We made it, finally,” writes the mayor of Bacoli Josi Gerardo Della Ragione. «It is an immense joy, the result of a great institutional work that involved the Phlegraean mayors and the Metropolitan City of Naples. The most important cycling race in our nation, and among the most important in the world – adds Della Ragione – will cross our city 5 times. For 5 times we will show millions of fans the wonder of the Aragonese Castle, of Miseno, of the Imperial Palace, of the Submerged City of Baiae. Five times, in one of the most beautiful stages of the pink race, we will show the world the Fusaro lake, the Casina Vanvitelliana, the ancient military port of Misenum. Bacoli and Monte di Procida, the Campi Flegrei, overlooking the Capital of Culture 2022, Procida ».

Also Peppe Pugliese, mayor of Monte di Procida, does not hide his satisfaction: «After 45 years – he writes – the pink race returns to our city. Great news. As mayor I have always dreamed of bringing the Giro back to Monte di Procida, convinced that it could be an exceptional moment for promoting sporting values, but also for tourist and cultural growth. The arrival of the Giro caravan will give extraordinary national and international visibility to the incomparable landscape and cultural beauties of our city and of all Campi Flegrei, and all this was possible thanks to an extraordinary administrative synergy ».

Pugliese thanks “the Metropolitan City, the outgoing mayor and the new mayor who in administrative continuity has decided to confirm this important event for our territories”, as well as “Elena Coccia, cultured and determined person, delegated to the culture of the Metropolitan City of Naples, who understood how much this event could represent a formidable fuel also for the cultural growth of our territories. My legs tremble to think about the work that awaits us, but at the same time the conviction that our municipality will derive sporting, social, work and tourism promotion benefits warms my heart and swells my chest with pride. Together – concludes Pugliese – we will experience something extraordinary ».