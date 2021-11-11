Giro d’Italia 2022: presented the 6 mountain stages with Pordoi Cima Coppi

Four arrivals on the high ground. Bernal: “Even the first arrival on Etna will be important and could cut out those who are not 100% found”. Tomorrow the grand arrival and the general floor plan will be revealed

The Giro d’Italia 2022 is approaching the final goal. At least in terms of presentation of the stages. After having revealed those suitable for sprinters and the 6 that should favor the finisseurs, those with attacks from afar or with narrow sprints, here are the expected high mountain hamlets that promise spectacle. Avola-Etna (Rifugio Sapienza), Isernia-Blockhaus, Rivarolo Canavese-Cogne, Salò-Aprica with the Mortirolo and Santa Cristina, Ponte di Legno-Lavarone and Belluno-Passo Fedaia (Marmolada) with San Pellegrino and Pordoi as Cima Coppi (2239 meters) will be the great judges of this edition of the Corsa Rosa. Tomorrow the grand arrival and the general floor plan will be unveiled.

bernal – “With these six stages it is clear that the Giro d’Italia 2022 will also be tough – says the winner of the last Giro, Egan Bernal -. Already the first uphill arrival, the one on Etna, will be important and could cut out from the fight for the pink jersey those who will not be found 100%. Then there will be mythical climbs such as Mortirolo, where great champions have written important pages, such as Pantani and many others. It will be a beautiful Giro to see and do, and the six mountain stages will be decisive for the general classification ”.

AVOLA-ETNA (Sapienza Refuge, 166 km) – A stage in the Sicilian hinterland with an uphill finish. From Avola you touch the center of the Sicilian Baroque, Noto, to then cross the areas of Pantalica and Vizzini in the approach to the volcano. The final climb, which ends at the Sapienza Refuge, faces an unprecedented path in its own way. We approach the climb from Ragalna (as in 2018), to move on the classic side of Nicolosi (as in 2011) for the last 14 km.

ISERNIA-BLOCKHAUS (187 km) – High mountain Apennine stage. Upward route from the first kilometers from Isernia towards Rionero Sannitico. It is flanked only by the historic Macerone to then reach the first brow in Roccaraso. Up to Guardiagrele, which is only touched upon, the only stretch that is fairly quiet and mainly downhill is covered. Then begins the double climb to the Blockhaus. From Pretoro you reach Passo Lanciano and then descend to Lettomanoppello and, after having surrounded the base of the Majella, climb on arrival from Roccamorice as in 2017, with the final with double-digit slopes along the last series of hairpin bends.

RIVAROLO CANAVESE-COGNE (177 km) – Typical stage of the Western Alps with very long climbs even if without excessive slopes. Departure from Rivarolo Canavese and classic approach along the Dora Baltea to enter the Vallée until reaching the capital. We then climb, in rapid succession, Pila up to Le Fleurs, a climb that rejoins the Giro after an absence of thirty years, Verrogne (already climbed in 2019) and Cogne to finish in the Gran Paradiso National Park which turns 100 years old. Over 46km of the last 80 will all be uphill.

SALÒ-APRICA (200 km) – Classic stage of Valtellina with a sequence of climbs, some of which have been rediscovered after many years. Departure from Salò to go into Val Sabbia and after Bagolino climb the Goletto di Cadino (last passage in 1998 on the occasion of Pantani’s victorious ride to Montecampione). Going up the Val Camonica you climb the Mortirolo da Monno (as in 2017) to go down to Grosio and walk the Sforzato wine roads to which the stage is dedicated, climbing Teglio (the place that gives its name to the valley) and then reaching Aprica through the Valico of Santa Cristina on which the last passage was in 1999.

WOODEN BRIDGE-LAVARONE (165 km) – Mountain stage divided into two parts. Departure upwards towards Passo del Tonale followed by a stretch of over 70 km always substantially downhill. After crossing the Adige, the climb to Palù di Giovo (Moser fiefdom) is climbed, passing through the Mocheni Valley to reach Pergine Valsugana and the final which alone deserves all the difficulty stars of the stage. After Pergine you climb the Passo del Vetriolo from an unprecedented side and tackle the Menador ascent with its narrow hairpin bends and the typical tunnels of the roads carved into the rock for war reasons (it was called Kaiserjägerweg). At the top of the Monte Rovere GPM, a few undulating kilometers will bring a very small group to the finish.

BELLUNO-MARMOLADA (Fedaia Pass, 167 km) – Classic Dolomite stage: the last uphill arrival of the Giro d’Italia 2022. Departure from Belluno with a short digression along the Piave valley between Sedico, Santa Giustina and the Certosa di Vedana. You then enter the Cordevole valley which climbs up through Agrodo and Cencenighe. There begins the final triptych of climbs with the San Pellegrino Pass (slopes over 15% after Falcade), the Pordoi Pass (Cima Coppi 2022) and finally the Fedaia Pass with the famous Malga Ciapela drittone which always reaches slopes above 10% by 18%. You do not go through the Serrai di Sottoguda whose road was canceled by the Vaia storm, of which the stage touches many symbolic places. After 14 years, the Marmolada is once again the place of arrival.