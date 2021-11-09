Giro d’Italia 2022: revealed the 6 stages from Diamante to the Castelmonte Sanctuary

The journey inside the Corsa Rosa continues with stages suitable for attackers with long-distance escapes. Tomorrow the highly anticipated high mountain hamlets will be unveiled

The Giro d’Italia 2022 continues to take shape. After having revealed all the stages suitable for the fast wheels of the group, here are the six that could be solved with attacks from a distance or with narrow sprints, therefore suitable for finisseurs.

“They are very interesting because they are open to more solutions, far away escapes, attacks in the final or restricted sprints – commented the three-time world champion and winner of the 2021 Cyclamen Jersey, Peter Sagan – They will certainly be important fractions for the points classification of the jersey. Cyclamen, but if the men in the standings were to move, they could also become important for the general. Precisely on a busy stage like these I obtained my first success at the Giro d’Italia 2020: I really like these routes and they are suitable for my characteristics. “

DIAMOND-POWER (198 km) – A very lively stage through the Calabrian-Lucanian mountains with an overall difference in height worthy of a Dolomite stage. The start along the sea is the only flat part or almost. After Maratea the sequence of roughness, more or less demanding, is uninterrupted. You climb the Colla pass that leads to Lauria where you face Monte Sirino, an old acquaintance of the Giro who finds it again after 23 years. After crossing Viggiano, you climb the Montagna grande di Viggiano, a very demanding unpublished climb to reach Potenza after the last climb of the Sellata.

NAPLES-NAPLES (Procida Italian Capital of Culture, 149 km) – Short and intense stage all between the Campania capital and the Phlegraean peninsula. From Naples the race goes to Bacoli and begins a challenging circuit of about 19 km between Bacoli and Monte di Procida to be covered five times. At the end of the last lap we return to Naples where a small group will probably be present for the final sprint on the seafront in via Caracciolo.

PESCARA-JESI (194 km) – Mixed stage with the first flat and coastal part and the second wavy along the walls of the Jesi area. After Civitanova Marche, in fact, there are no obvious stretches of rest. You climb Civitanova Alta, Sant’Ignazio di Montelupone, Recanati, Filottrano, Santa Maria Nova and Monsano. All challenging climbs, with some very steep sections, which will bring a group selected for the final sprint to Jesi.

PARMA-GENOA (186 km) – Mid-mountain stage suitable for escapes. First part in constant ascent until entering Liguria from the Bocco pass. Quick descent on Chiavari and once you reach the coast, the higher altimetric difficulties begin with Ruta, this time tackled from the side of Chiesa Vecchia and above all of Monte Becco, a very demanding unpublished climb, which connecting to Monte Fasce will greatly reduce the group that will present itself in Genoa to fight for the victory.

SANTENA-TURIN (153 km) – Short and very intense stage without a moment of respite. The overall difference in height, if compared to the kilometers traveled, is that of an alpine stage. The first ten flat kilometers from Santena to Chieri are the only ones without uphill or downhill. In fact, a circuit is covered two and a half times which includes the ascent to Colle della Maddalena and after Moncalieri the tear of Santa Brigida. You pass the finish line at the Gran Madre and climb the Superga climb to reach the foot of La Maddalena again and start over. Overall they will climb Superga twice and three times at Maddalena and Santa Brigida for a very intense finish.

MARANO LAGUNARE-SANCTUARY OF CASTELMONTE (178 km) – Mid-mountain stage with pitfalls, uphill arrival and trespassing. Departure from Marano Lagunare to go all the way up to the morainic hills of Udine between Fagagna and Majano. After crossing Buja you reach the Julian Pre-Alps with the Villanova Caves followed by the Tanamea Pass. Entry into Slovenia from the Uccea pass which leads directly to Kobarid (well known in Italy with the name of Caporetto). There begins one of the new climbs of the Giro 2022: Mount Kolovrat, 10 km practically at 10% (the slope is lowered to a small landing halfway up). Along the slight slope to descend for the return to Italy and from Cividale del Friuli you start the climb that leads to the Sanctuary of Castelmonte which has dominated the Cividale area for almost 1000 years.

