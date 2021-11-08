Giro d’Italia 2022 stages Emilia Romagna. Here is the Santarcangelo Reggio Emilia

Bologna, 8 November 2021 – Unlike the other years, the Tour of Italy this year it unveils its stages by rattling them on three different days and, today, presented the fractions suitable for fast wheels and launched the first appointment in Emilia Romagna with the pink rush. In this 105th edition of the Giro d’Italia to be among the 7 stages for sprinters, certainly in the heart of the race, there is the Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia, 201 km with just 480 meters of difference in altitude which will be the only truly flat part of this edition and the third to last chance for the sprinters to make a big voice. The date is still being defined but very papable is that of May 18th.

Santarcangelo-Reggio Emilia stage

Santarcangelo-Reggio Emilia is a stage completely flat which together with the third is the longest of the Giro. From departure up to Bologna the Via Emilia is practically always straight across the Emilian plain. After Bologna, the stage touches some of the places in the crater of the 2012 earthquake: San Giovanni in Persiceto, Crevalcore, Camposanto, Carpi and Correggio. The route passes along straight and flat roads until reaching Reggio Emilia for the sprint that promises to be in compact ranks. After the away from Santarcangelo, therefore, it will touch Savignano sul Rubicone, the release for Cesena, Forlimpopoli, Forlì, Faenza, Castel Bolognese, Imola, Castel San Pietro Terme, Ozzano nell’emilia, San Lazzaro di Savena, Bologna, San Giovanni in Persiceto, Crevalcore, Camposanto, Cavezzo, San Martino di Carpi, Correggio, La Villa and goal a Reggio Emilia. Track that will also see two flying finish lines that will give even more spectacle to the fraction, the first located near Imola after 69 km of running and the other outside San Giovanni after having covered 126.7 km.









Giro d’Italia 2022: the stages for sprinters

After the great start from Hungary, with two stages suitable for sprinters and an individual time trial in the heart of Budapest, Sicily will offer the Catania-Messina, as the first proving ground for sprinters despite the climb of Portella Madrazzi in the middle of the path, then the Pami-Scalea with an initial promontory, and here is the table of the Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia, then another opportunity will be there Sanremo-Cuneo after going up to Colle di Nava and with the tooth of Vicoforte Sanctuary in the final and to conclude, the Borgo Valsugana-Treviso, full of snatches like the Wall of Cà del Poggio.

Giro d’Italia 2022: stages in the Marche and Veneto

For the Veneto and the Marche, therefore, media milestones are to be expected Mountain, submit tomorrow. While for the high mountains it will be necessary to wait Wednesday, and Thursday for the grand finale and the complete plan. According to strong rumors, however, after the Grand Departure from Hungary the Giro should restart in Italy from Sicily and then pass through the Calabria, Puglia, Basilicata, Campania, Molise, Abruzzo, Umbria and arrive in Marche with an arrival in Jesi.









Giro d’Italia 2022: another stop in Emilia Romagna?

In Emilia Romagna instead there should be two stages, so in addition to the Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia, a more demanding stage would also seem to make its way. The rumors speak of a departure from Parma to get in Liguria, probably in the capital, Genoa. From here the third demanding week would start with the great mountains and the increasingly probable arrival a Verona.