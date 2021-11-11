Giro d’Italia 2022: the grand finale is in Verona. The complete path

After a journey through the stages of the Corsa Rosa, here is the Grand finale with an individual time trial that will end in Verona, inside the Arena. The route of the 105th edition is thus complete with 7 stages for sprinters, 6 for mid-mountain, 6 for high-mountain and 2 individual time trials. In total 3410, 3 kilometers to go and almost 51,000 meters in altitude. The one from Hungary, Friday 6 May, will be the fourteenth Great Departure from abroad. Verona will host the closing of the Corsa Rosa for the fifth time.

Opinions

Urbano Cairo, RCS MediaGroup president, explains: “The Giro d’Italia will celebrate 105 editions next year with a route that will go from Budapest to Verona. This number already shows the importance of the Corsa Rosa for the world of sport and for our Group. For the fourteenth time it will depart from abroad as a testimony of its international vocation. We come from two editions that, despite the difficult period experienced, have given great sporting results and more. This gave us even more awareness of the love for the Giro by the public of the 5 continents and all the great athletes who participated in the Race, making it spectacular until the last stage. The next edition will be one of the toughest in recent years with its 51,000 meters of total altitude difference. It will touch climbs that have made the history of cycling such as Mortirolo, Pordoi, Marmolada making the Giro trip unique once again ”. World time trial champion Filippo Ganna comments: “The Giro d’Italia 2021 started in pink for me in Turin and finished in pink for the team with Egan Bernal: it would be nice to repeat it again next year. After the sprint of the first stage, those who conquer the time trial in Budapest will probably wear the Maglia Rosa for a few days. Then the final time trial with the arrival at the Verona Arena will be spectacular as well as of course decisive for crowning the winner of the Corsa Rosa 2022. It will be a very interesting Giro ”.