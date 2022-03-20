Girondins de Bordeaux do not lift their heads and lose to Montpellier; Alberth Elis missed a penalty in the loss

2022-03-20
Alberth Elis returned to the ring with Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1 in France. This Sunday they faced Montpellier at home for matchday 29.
The Honduran team was unlucky and added a new defeat in France. Bordeaux lost 0-2 at home.
The visitors went on to win in the 11th minute with a goal from Elye Wahi and five minutes later Florent Mollet put the second. Elis’s team had no answer until the 42nd minute.
Alberth Elis missed a penalty, the catracho executed his right profile, but goalkeeper Jonas Omlin covered it up. The “Panther” could not celebrate his tenth goal.
Elis caused the foul and expulsion of the defender, but could not turn the action into a goal.
Alberth Elis’s first half was almost perfect before the penalty. He was unstoppable, he is the best on the team, he caused the infraction and two red cards to Nicolas Cozza and Mihailo Ristic.
In the end, Bordeaux could not add and remains in last place in Ligue 1 with 22 units. On the next day they will face Lille as a visitor. With each passing day they have little chance of saving themselves.
LINEUPS:
