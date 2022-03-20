Girondins de Bordeaux do not lift their heads and lose to Montpellier; Alberth Elis missed a penalty in the loss

2022-03-20

Alberth Elis returned to the ring with Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1 in France. This Sunday they faced Montpellier at home for matchday 29.

The Honduran team was unlucky and added a new defeat in France. Bordeaux lost 0-2 at home.

The visitors went on to win in the 11th minute with a goal from Elye Wahi and five minutes later Florent Mollet put the second. Elis’s team had no answer until the 42nd minute.

Alberth Elis missed a penalty, the catracho executed his right profile, but goalkeeper Jonas Omlin covered it up. The “Panther” could not celebrate his tenth goal.