Girondins reports the Honduran with a meniscus injury and does not specify time off

2022-02-19

The Girondins of Bordeaux, at the moment when he needs help the most, he has lost Albert Elis. The club has reported him injured this Saturday and he will not be on Sunday in his game against Monaco.

The French team has reported, briefly, that Elis has a problem in the medial meniscus of the right knee and does not specify how long he will be out this season.

At the moment to Honduran They will carry out medical tests that indicate the seriousness of this problem, if there is no rupture, some edema and that the meniscus medial and ligament are fine, Elis could reappear soon.

This problem could be the same as Elis suffered prior to the 2021 Gold Cup when he traveled from Portugal to undergo surgery with the doctor from San Pedro Oscar Benitez, at that time he was out for four weeks and managed to be ready for the tournament Concacaf where he was injured again, but this time it was a fracture the fifth metatarsal of the left foot.

Benítez in June 2021 indicated that it was an injury to the posterior horn meniscus of right knee that is why he underwent arthroscopic joint lavage, the procedure lasted about an hour and was always in charge of Oscar Benitez.

This Sunday’s duel Girondins It is at 10:05 in the morning. They are currently in last place with 20 points after 24 games. Elis for his part has contributed with 9 goals in this campaign being the most prominent.