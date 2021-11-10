Gironico, we are there after eight years There is an energy-saving gym

Gironico, we are here after eight years There is the energy-saving gym Approved the regulation for the use of the tensile structure with basketball, volleyball and tennis court. Reduced consumption thanks to solar panel systems

The time has finally come, after almost eight years, to make the recently completed municipal tensile structure used as a gym available to sports associations, volunteer groups and schools, in the hamlet of Gironico in Colverde.

It is on the area, next to the primary schools in via San Lazzaro, originally used as a tennis court. The approval of the regulation by the city council represented the last act to make the structure accessible, which will then be inaugurated shortly.

«During the last council – he affirms Cristian Tolettini, councilor for public works – we approved the regulation for the new tensile structure used as a gym ».

It establishes a series of priority criteria for use, starting from the nearby primary school, up to the two sports clubs, “Polisportiva Colverde” and “Lieto Colle”. “I remember – adds Tolettini – that the main disciplines for which access to the facility will be possible are volleyball, basketball and athletics, in addition to activities and gymnastics by primary school pupils”.

And he adds: «The management will be in the hands of the Municipality and I point out that a specific resolution will be approved shortly indicating the hourly cost of use, obviously excluding the school. In these days we are defining the hours of attendance with the sports clubs for the purposes of use for the respective activities. As for the inauguration – the commissioner points out – at the moment there is no precise date yet, but the event could still be held by the end of the year “.

It is equipped with a cover of seven laminated wood arches and a double PVC membrane to ensure good thermal insulation and meet the needs of containing energy consumption.

The new plant is equipped with a small building (21 by 3 meters) which act as changing rooms. Changing rooms that will make it possible to make the sports structure independent from the school one. The school and gym will thus independently manage their services. The energy system will also be autonomous: the installation of photovoltaic panels on the new wing of the school will make it possible to cover all the electricity consumption of the new building with renewable energy.

Fortunato Raschellà

