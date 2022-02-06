Giroud, it’s a foul on Sanchez

Inter-Milan, 5.5 vote guide

Not easy to manage game for Guide who tries to keep the two teams calm, but commits a error on the action from which the restart of the momentary arises tie of the Milan. Giroud collides with Sanchez committing just do it. The race director should have whistle, but the evaluation of the intervention was up to him alone who was in full control of the action and had been able to see the whole dynamics of the episode. For this reason, there was no room for intervention by the Var. Disciplinary management was sufficient: however, Theo Hernandez lacks a yellow card in Guide’s notebook who, at 42 ‘of the first half, hits in the face with his wide arm Stretcher. The referee does not even concede the foul, but it is a error. Even for these circumstances, however, the intervention of the Var is not foreseen. And at 44 ‘pt Dzeko would have deserved a yellow card for the intervention from behind on Tonali. At 10 ‘of the first half the assistant Carbone is attentive who sees Perisic’s offside position and cancels Dumfries’ goal. He is also just the decision not to concede rigor at Milan at 19 ‘pt: Leao’s shot hits Bastoni’s arm which, however, is adherent to the side in a non-punishable position. In full recovery the red card to Theo Hernandez is corrected by regulation.