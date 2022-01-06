Giroud, Messias and Leao, the Rossoneri at -1 from Inter. Ibra misses a penalty – Corriere.it

from Carlos Passerini

Success of Pioli’s team that is approaching first place. The Giallorossi close with 9 men, Karsdorp and Mancini expelled

Giroud, Messias, Leao: the Devil is there and has no intention of surrendering. As in the first leg, just two months ago at the Olimpico, he gets rid of Roma by coming to the head of a hard, complicated, infinite game, which remained in balance until the expulsion of Karsdorp, a quarter of an hour from the end. But a well-deserved victory, which is worth double for two reasons: first of all because it was obtained despite ten absentees between Covid, the African Cup and injuries, then because allows the Rossoneri to move within one point of Inter. It means that, however uphill, the championship race remains very open. Now we need continuity: between Sunday in Venice and Monday 17 with Spezia we need two victories, the goal is to reach the derby on 6 February in the wake of the Nerazzurri. Hoping then to recover at least some of the many absent and to have the expected replacement for Kjaer from the market. There is not only Botman reiterated the director Maldini, but the stopper of Lille remains the very first choice.

We gave an excellent signal for the second round, a pleasure to coach this team, which is ready and has clear ideas, and Pioli smiled. With three quarters of the starting defense out – Romagnoli, Tomori and Calabria – he had nothing left to do but to trust the odd Kalulu-Gabbia couple in the heart of the department. The one with Abraham and Zaniolo seemed like an unequal duel, also because Mourinho’s plan was clear – to leave the initiative to the opponent and strike on the counterattack – but the two reservists in the end look great.

San Siro is half full, 35,870 spectators, but the atmosphere is immediately hot: the AC Milan fans have not forgotten Mou’s Nerazzurri past. Constant whistles, bullfighting atmosphere. Wrapped in his gray coat, the Portuguese is furious when the referee Chiffi, after examination at the Var, awards a just penalty for an armful of Abraham’s area. He observed seraphic Giroud’s advantage from the spot, and then blurted out after the game: I didn’t like my Rome, but neither did the referee and the Var. Three years ago I rejected Milan, it gives me tremendous pleasure to have made that decision.

Giroud, devilish, also inspires the doubling: Messias the fastest of all and brings the Devil forward by two goals after only 17 minutes. There is no Roma, electric Milan. Before the break, surprisingly, Abraham finds the winning deviation for the scrum. The game gets nasty, Diaz hits a crossbar, but Roma has a whole other soul, alive. Maignan is fundamental several times, he runs on the edge of equilibrium, until Karsdorp gets expelled for a double yellow card: Juve will miss. The final in apnea, Florenzi hits the crossroads on a free kick, Leao takes care of closing the accounts on the counterattack. Ibrahimovic also enters, who, as in the first leg at the Olimpico, is targeted by racist chants. Mou turns to the Roma sector and asks to stop: this is a great gesture. In recovery, after Mancini was sent off, the Swede gets the 4-1 penalty saved. An error that this time does not weigh. Because the Devil is there. And it doesn’t want to stop.