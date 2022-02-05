Giroud scores twice and replies to Perisic, the Devil rises to -1 in the standings- Corriere.it

from Alessandro Bocci

Pioli’s team imposes a comeback and shortens the ranking (but Inzaghi has a game to recover). On Sunday, Napoli can also take advantage of it

Football the Devil’s game. When Inter thinks they have the derby and the Scudetto in hand, they wake up from torpor the giant Oliviero, Olivier Giroud, 35 years old

, among the worst in the field up to that moment. The Frenchman, who scores only at the San Siro, signs the brace within three minutes that blows the bank and upsets the championship. AC Milan, three shots and two goals, emerges from nothing in a game that is always uphill, Inter commits suicide at the best, after having dominated until half-time and having controlled the first piece of recovery. The games are reopened. Inzaghi’s gang remains at the top of the standings, with a point of advantage and a game to recover, but we must see how much this sudden and painful reversal will weigh on the head and on the legs in the most felt challenge and in the week that brings two other crucial ones: the romantic one with Mourinho in the Italian Cup on Tuesday and the trip to Naples on Saturday.

Inter in the first half cannot be afraid of anything. That disruption of the last quarter of an hour must worry the coach. This time the changes do not make the difference, on the contrary they do it in the negative: Sanchez loses the ball in the draw even if the contrast, precisely with Giroud, seems foul. The defense was very bad, especially Handanovic and De Vrij and the attack was bad because the derby had to be closed earlier, as Inzaghi admitted. For the leaders the second defeat in the league, after the one against Lazio three and a half months ago and the first at home after 15 months against Milan.

For the Devil a night to remember. Because the market has widened the differences, which are all noticeable on the pitch. A victory that is worth double, even triple, as long as Pioli knows how to make it pay off. Because, until the incredible final, the Rossoneri are losers in all areas of the pitch. They have to thank the coldness of Giroud and before him Maignan, who in his debut in the derby keeps his team on their feet in the long moments of difficulty. Now the Scudetto is back in play. Even Napoli, winning in Venice, can reach a point and dream of overtaking in six days at the Maradona.

a rough derby from start to finish with two solitary invasions on the pitch. Pioli chooses Kessie as an attacking midfielder, hoping to repeat the Empoli match, but the illusion lasts for 5 minutes. Then Inter jumps on to rivals, dominating in all areas of the pitch, thanks to the skilful direction of Brozovic, the dynamism of Barella and Calhanoglu, especially the thrust on the flanks of the impregnable Dumfries and Perisic. The Dutchman scores 1-0, canceled by the Croatian offside, who needs a perfect cross. Milan often on the ropes. Maignan was decisive at least twice. But the Nerazzurri wasted many opportunities before and after Perisic’s goal.

In the second half, Pioli immediately tries the Messias card in place of Saelemaekers and then Diaz for the bewildered Kessie. This last decisive move. The shot by the Spaniard at half an hour turns into an assist for the winning slide by the opportunist Giroud. A cold shower for Inter. Inzaghi’s team had progressively lost measure and intensity, but nothing made anyone suspect that Milan could overturn the result. But it happens in three minutes. The Devil, almost incredulous, defends the result with his nails. Hernandez, who had already risked in the first half, eventually got sent off for a foul on Dumfries from behind. And at the end of the game he argues with Lautaro. Derby slag.