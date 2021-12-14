Giroud towards recovery, Leao does not improve. The latest on Calabria and Rebic

Milan: the latest on Giroud, Leao and Calabria

Olivier Giroud is the only player who seems to be able to recover to this day for next Sunday’s match against Napoli. The Frenchman should by now have almost definitively disposed of the muscle injury to the hamstring of the left leg. The former Chelsea, according to what has been filtered in the last few hours, is expected tomorrow for a regular training in a group with his teammates, therefore ready to carry out the week that awaits him in the best possible way in view of the match against Napoli.

The same cannot be said of Rafael Leao and Davide Calabria: the first is still struggling with the hamstring injury, the second has not completely eliminated the muscle problem in the calf. Both should almost certainly not be there for Napoli, but both have a slim chance of recovering for the last match of 2021 against Empoli. Otherwise they will return directly in 2022, as well as Rebic and Pellegri, for Kjaer instead the season is over.