Gisela Valcárcel breaks her silence after revelations from Ethel’s father [FOTO] RMMN entertainment | BOCONVIP

After several years, Ethel Pozo’s father, Jorge Pozo, reappeared in front of the screen of “Amor y Fuego” asking his daughter for a pension, because he said he suffers from a brain tumor and does not have enough money to pay for his treatment. .

“A monthly pension, which is what would be the most humane thing that can be given to a father, if the daughter has a good position,” Jorge pointed out in the last edition of the show space hosted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre.

After her statements, Gisela Valcárcel shared a message on her Instagram story in which she thanked the messages that her fans send her at the moment.

“I start thinking how grateful I am… a thousand thanks to each person for the support I feel they give me”, is read in the first lines of his text.

“Like every day get up, fight your battles, we all have them, remember that we were never, are or will be alone… God works wonders and loves us, that’s why we love him”, added the television presenter.

However, Valcárcel not only received the support of his followers, but also from the host Magaly Medina, who in Wednesday’s edition of “Magaly TV: La Firme” assured that he respects the figure of América Televisión for having raised his son alone. daughter.

“I think that Gisela Valcárcel has merit in having raised her daughter alone, I am not the one to criticize her, I am not the one to muddy that. I recognize that we have great differences. She will never be my friend; however, I respect what she did for her daughter”, the presenter asserted.

“She (Gisela Valcárcel) was my enemy many years ago, a television enemy, because on a personal level I have nothing against Gisela, we are not friends, we will never suddenly be friends, but it is something that does not keep me awake at night, but not because ‘Giving (criticizing) Gisela always works’, I’m going to hold on to something so low, I’m not going to do it and no one is going to make me change my mind”, he added.

