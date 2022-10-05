Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady on the verge of divorce, internet users already have the name of the model’s next suitor

Nothing is going well between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady according to the American press. For several months, rumors of a disagreement between the Brazilian model and the American football champion have been swelling. According to the media, the 42-year-old supermodel would not have appreciated that her husband decided to put on his cleats just two months after announcing his retirement. The 45-year-old sportsman had promised to spend time with his family, but the call from the field was the strongest. Moreover, since the resumption of the NFL championship in the United States, Gisele Bündchen has not attended any match of Tom Brady, she who used to support him from the stands.

Soon the divorce for Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady?

But according to Page Six, there would now be a break in the air. The star couple, who after an epic argument have been living apart for two months, are said to be on the verge of a divorce. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady would each have hired a lawyer to take care of the procedure. “I really didn’t think this argument was going to lead to their separation, but it seems that it is,” a source told the American media. Before adding: “I do not think that a reconciliation is possible today. They both have lawyers and are in the process of considering what this breakup entails, who will have what, what it means financially”. If they separate, the spouses will indeed have to share an empire of several million dollars.

Internet users are already seeing Gisele relocate with another star

So, after 15 years of love and two children, is this the end for Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady? If the couple of stars has made no comment on this possible breakup, internet users have accepted it and have even already found the name of the future suitor of the Brazilian supermodel. After her divorce, the twittos see Gisele Bündchen having an affair with Pete Davidson. “I have no doubt that Pete Davidson is going to end up with Gisele now”wrote one of them on Twitter. “Keep Pete Davidson away from Gisele at all costs if you don’t want to see Tom Brady win three Super Bowls in a row for revenge”amused another.

I have no doubt in my mind that Pete Davidson is going to end up with Gisele now —Dane Richardson (@DaneRichardso16) October 4, 2022

keep Pete Davidson away from Gisele at all costs unless you wanna see Tom Brady win 3 more consecutive Superbowls out of pure hatred. — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) October 4, 2022

And a third to mock: “Pete Davidson discovering divorce rumors between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady”, captioned with a photo of the smiling comedian. It must be said that the young man of 28 years has a rather impressive list of famous conquests. Kim Kardashian’s ex, from whom he recently separated, also hung on his list of stars, the model Kaia Gerber and the actress Kate Beckinsale. Not to mention his express engagement to Ariana Grande!