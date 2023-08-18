Gisele Bündchen’s daughter Vivienne is almost as tall as her mother

Famous people have given birth to children who look more like them than ‘celebrities’. From Kim Kardashian, who raised His daughter North West would go on to become a viral content creator, As was herself, and her other daughter Chicago (who has inherited her style and shows it off with incredible pink shoes, very ‘Barbiecore’), even her younger sister Kylie Jenner, Whose children are like them and each other. On the other hand, we have Apple Martin, who has eyes like her mother and style like her brother Moses Martin. We can’t stop freaking out!

Now it is one of the most recognized models across the world, who has surprised by showing a lot of resemblance with her daughter or should we say her daughter. This is Gisele Bündchen, whose daughter’s name is Vivian Lake and whose custody she shares with her ex, Tom Brady. Along with them, their two kids also went on a safari this summer and we are in awe to see how Vivian’s brother has grown up.

Now it is our turn to be stunned to see how much the daughter of the mannequin has grown up and that is that some pictures of mother and daughter leaving the gym have come to the fore and one thing has come to the fore. Is Height of Vivian, who is almost as tall as her mother at age 10. apologize? We don’t know if she would have been able to bring forth a love for the catwalk like her mother, but what she has brought is beauty. She is very sweet and just like Bündchen.