Gisele Bündchen’s ultimatum to Tom Brady: “Either the NFL or me”

In recent years there had been persistent speculation about when the moment chosen by Tom Brady to end his successful sports career in the NFL. Finally, on February 1st, the American football legend concluded his professional career after 22 years in active and seven champion rings.

“I want to spend my time and energy on other things”, Brady alleged as the main reason for his decision, which was immediately praised and supported by his wife, the model Gisele Bundchen. “I am so proud of you and all that you have had to overcome physically and emotionally. throughout the years. I am in awe of your dedication and all that you have accomplished. You love what you do and leave a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations, ”her wife shared on her Instagram profile after the news was made public.

“I know how excited you are for the next chapter of your life. Seeing you work so hard on your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new projects is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you cannot achieve. I have always been here for you, you know, and I am as excited as you are for what the future holds! ”, Added Bündchen, who may have had an enormous weight in the decision of her husband, with whom she shares three children.

jaded and worried

And it is that, according to the magazine Ok!, the Brazilian would have given an ultimatum to Tom Brady to end his sports career. “Either the NFL or me”, assures the publication that was the threat of the model, somewhat jaded by his personal and professional sacrifices to be close to Tom Brady and worried about his physical and mental health.

Finally, Tom Brady, who he had already hinted on occasion that his wife was not very happy With the situation and that it claimed him at home, he decided to take the definitive step to save his marriage.

“In the eyes of everyone, they seemed the perfect couple, but the truth is that they spent all the time fighting”, tells a source familiar with the situation to the magazine. Maybe now, away from the sport that has given him everything, Brady will get the waters back on him.