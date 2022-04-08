Gisselle introduces her new love

to the singer Giselle Ortiz love surprised her again and she decided to introduce her new partner on social networks.

The merenguera published a video today in which she summarizes several months of relationship and happiness with her partner, who is not a public figure. The artist looks mega happy and grateful with the new romance that she lives without pretensions or expectations.

“I have spent a few months DPM with you! Thank you my @ aldua8 for reaffirming that happiness (as long as it lasts) is not planned… it is only lived and it is now, in the present. I mean… TODAY! That the opinion of others is just that and that life is too short and unpredictable to live according to how others can or want to see you. That’s one and they know it! Today we are here but tomorrow who knows? LIVE AND BE HAPPY PUSSY‼️”, the artist wrote next to the video.

The singer announced her divorce from the ex-player in August 2021 Miguel “Mickey” Negron. In an interview that the voice of “My thing is mine” granted to the cheerleader and her friend Angelique Burgos “La Burbu”, on her YouTube channel, BurbuTV confirmed that she has been divorced for several months from who was her partner in the last 13 years. The divorce process, as she narrated, took place in good terms and with absolute maturity.