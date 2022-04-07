Gisselle shows off her new love on social networks

The interpreter Gisselle Ortiz expressed her happiness in giving herself a new opportunity in love.

The artist shared a message on her Instagram account in which she establishes the fullness that she lives with her new sentimental interest. A reel that shows a series of images with the woman in love with her, accompanies the writing.

“I have spent a few months DPM with you! Thank you my 👽 @aldua8 for reaffirming that happiness (as long as it lasts), is not planned….. you only live and it is now, in the present. I mean…..TODAY! That the opinion of others is just that and that life is too short and unpredictable to live according to how others can or want to see you. That’s a 💩 and they know it! Today we are here but tomorrow who knows?” she wrote.

Several personalities have expressed their best wishes. The journalist Yulianna Vargas wrote to him: “Esoooooo ❤️❤️❤️ I love that smile and happiness”. Ivonne Orsini told him: “Let’s live, how nice to enjoy happiness ❤️ YOU DESERVE IT”. The singer Olga Tañón joined the congratulations. “Being happy is the best! And they look beautiful! Enjoy life, it’s just one ! Pa’lante that pa’tras there is no nahhhh! 🔥🙌🔥! Happy kisses for you !!!!!”

In August of last year, the merenguera confirmed her separation from former baseball player Miguel “Mickey” Negrón after 13 years of relationship.