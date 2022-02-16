Giulia Calcaterra naked on the beach in the Maldives

The parachute jump was an incredible thrill. “One of the best experiences ever done before”, said Giulia on Instagram. And then the baths with manta rays and whales, full of amazement for the wonder of nature. She swims underwater and shows off a beautiful and toned body: “I am grateful to my body every day to be able to face these freediving dives in complete tranquility and awareness thanks to the practice and training done”. And she too takes advantage of an environmentalist message, showing the plastic waste found on the island and inviting them to reduce their consumption.

As soon as she returned from the Maldives, just enough time for a pit stop and the Calcaterra left for the Canary Islands. In Fuerteventura he is recording a series of workouts, but he also finds time for some relaxation in the sun by the pool. After all, he really deserved it.





Instagram











You may also be interested in: