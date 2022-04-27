Giulia dies at the age of 26

A girl of only 26, Giulia Gazzani, died in her home in Castelbelforte, in the province of Mantua, due to a sudden illness. The young woman, who worked as an educator in a facility that cares for disabled children, felt ill after a workout in the gym, so she decided to go home, where she later died. The first of her to come to her rescue would be her brother who, worried about her not seeing her come out of the bathroom, found her unconscious on the floor. Areu 118 rescuers and carabinieri were immediately called to the scene, but despite the resuscitation attempts there was nothing to be done.

Giulia was the daughter of Massimiliano Gazzani, mayor of the town and vice president of the province of Mantua, who arrived at the hospital after having received the news of the tragedy. Now it will be the autopsy to clarify the causes of the death of the girl, whose death shocked the whole community. The father’s Facebook wall was flooded with messages of condolence and affection. Even the governor of Lombardy Attilio Fontana wanted to remember Giulia with a post on social media, accompanied by a photo that portrays the 26-year-old with her father: “A golden girl, sensitive and altruistic. The condolences of the whole Lombard community to her father Massimiliano , mayor of Castelbelforte in Mantua, to all his family and friends for the loss of Giulia, only 26, struck down by a sudden illness. Rest in peace “.