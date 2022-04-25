Giulia Gazzani, daughter of the mayor of Castelbelforte, dies after the gym: she was 26, found in the bathroom by her brother

She was only 26 years old, she worked as an educator in a facility for the disabled. She died suddenly, and now the autopsy will have to establish the cause of her. Giulia Gazzani was the daughter of the mayor of Castelbelforte (Mantua), Massimiliano Gazzani, who is also the vice president of the Province. She was in the gym on Saturday when she started not feeling well: that’s why she stopped training and went home. One of her brothers, worried not seeing her come out of the bathroom, came in and found her unconscious on the floor: the rescuers, immediately called, tried to revive her for an hour and transported her to the Carlo Poma hospital in Mantua, but the doctors have only been able to ascertain death.

The father arrived at the hospital, who was engaged in institutional appointments. Now it’s up to the carabinieri to reconstruct what happened, on Tuesday there will be an autopsy, routine in case there is a death for no apparent reason. The demonstrations of April 25 in the village have been canceled.

“A golden girl, sensitive and unselfish. The condolences of the whole Lombard community to father Massimiliano, mayor of Castelbelforte in Mantua, to the whole family and friends for the loss of Giulia, only 26 years old, struck down by a sudden illness . Rest in peace “, the post is from the Lombard governor Attilio Fontana. And also the Sospiro Foundation where the girl worked wanted to remember her with a post: “What has been given is not lost. Thanks Giulia, strong and delicate woman at the same time, with your sweetness you have won the hearts of our boys. With your smile you have been able to encourage sad people and with determination you have traced your way moving more and more confident in our world, so fascinating and complex. All the boys and colleagues remember you and love you “.